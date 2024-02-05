The Brisbane Broncos have finally confirmed the long-term re-signing of star five-eighth Ezra Mam.

Mam, who was a key part of the Broncos' charge to the 2023 grand final in what was his first full season at NRL level, has signed on with a five-year contract extension.

The deal, in addition to 2024 where he was already signed with the club, means Mam is locked in to remain at Red Hill until at least the end of the 2029 season.

It's a deal that has been in the works since the start of last year, and while Mam has long proclaimed his desire to remain a Bronco long-term, speculation had begun that he was testing the market following the November 1 deadline - when all players off-contract at the end of the following season can start to negotiate with rivals - passed.

But the Broncos have today confirmed Mam will be going nowhere anytime soon, taking one of the biggest stars off the open market.

The 21-year-old, who made his debut in 2022 before taking over the number six jumper on a full-time basis in 2023, scored a hat-trick in the grand final that at one stage appeared to have Brisbane with a hand on the premiership trophy.

They ultimately fell short owing to a Nathan Cleary masterclass, but there was little doubt he was the key off-season retention target for the club.

“Ezra is a born-and-bred Bronco and it's great that he is staying where he belongs,” coach Kevin Walters said in a statement.

“He is an exciting player but he also likes to get in there and do the tough stuff and to do what needs to be done for his team.

“We have only scratched the surface on what Ez can do – we'll keep on working with him to improve his game and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together over the years ahead.”

The Broncos will now turn their attention to re-signing Reece Walsh, while talks continue with veteran halfback Adam Reynolds.

Mam, a Broncos academy player who has been with the club for close to a decade already, has already played 38 NRL games and scored 24 tries.