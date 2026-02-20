Brisbane Broncos five-eighth Ezra Mam was caught seemingly mimicking a sexual act while his side was making a strong comeback in the World Club Challenge on Friday Morning (AEDT).

Hull ran off with the game right after half-time, where the score at one point stood at 30-4 in favour of the home side.

However, the Broncos class and a bit of ball possession got them back into the contest and the momentume swung their way in the backend.

It isn't certain whether Mam was reacting to a comment made by the passionate Hull KR fans when he was lining up to receive a kick-off in the final quarter of the game.

The incident from Mam didn't go unnoticed, with Fox cameras picking up the gesture in the last moments before quickly changing perspectives.

The Broncos were travelling downhill, chasing down Hull KR in what was a gripping contest which saw the home side retain the World Club Challenge in England.