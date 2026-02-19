The Brisbane Broncos will open their back-to-back premiership campaign against the Penrith Panthers in Round One, but concerns have arisen after their 30–24 loss to Hull KR in the World Club Challenge.

Super League clubs have now claimed the last three World Club Challenge titles, and the Rovers ensured that trend continued with a dominant first-half display.

Although the Broncos' late comeback showed promise, the opening 40 minutes exposed problems that need resolving quickly.

Slow start and costly errors hurt Brisbane

The tone was set early. Corey Jensen left the field just 90 seconds in following a head knock that sparked an early scuffle, immediately disrupting Brisbane's forward rotation.

Although Brisbane looked threatening in their opening set, they quickly lost cohesion and communication. The first try came after Deine Mariner was forced to knock the ball dead, giving Hull a repeat set. Moments later, Reece Walsh spilled a high kick from Mikey Lewis, and the Rovers struck again against a scrambling Broncos defensive line.

Errors mounted, and the Broncos' pack struggled to assert dominance. Kotoni Staggs dropped the ball twice in the first half, with Hull KR once again punishing Brisbane's mistakes with a try.

Although Reece Walsh, Josiah Karapani, and Gehamat Shibasaki combined for Brisbane's lone first-half try, the damage had been done. At the break, the Broncos trailed 18–4, holding just 43 per cent possession with a 14/18 completion rate and five errors in the opening 35 minutes.

Earlier in the week, coach Michael Maguire had named Corey Paix to start at hooker, with Ben Hunt on the bench. The attacking rhythm never quite clicked in the first half, raising questions about the starting nine combination and whether the side lacked direction around the ruck. Poor execution in attack flowed directly into poor defensive sets, repeatedly leaving last year's premiers on the back foot.

Risk, reward and a fight back falling short

Hull KR extended their lead early in the second half, scoring back-to-back tries within the opening 15 minutes and threatening to run away with the contest.

However, once Hunt entered the game, Brisbane began to find fluency. Twenty-six-year-old Ben Talty ignited the comeback, slicing through the defensive line and offloading to Patrick Carrigan.

The Broncos suddenly shifted momentum, scoring three tries in five minutes through Carrigan, Mariner and Shibasaki. Their risk-versus-reward style began to pay off. Offloads stuck, support play improved, and they exploited defensive lapses in the Hull line. Brisbane's endurance and attacking strike power were on full display as they charged downhill in the final quarter.

For a tense final 20 minutes, fans dared to believe a remarkable comeback was on the cards. Yet the first-half errors ultimately proved too costly. The Broncos fell 30–24, with Adam Reynolds missing three of five conversion attempts — points that loomed large in a six-point defeat.

While Hull KR rebounded strongly from their shock loss to York RLFC the week prior, Brisbane were left to reflect on what might have been.

Discipline and Round One Focus

There is no questioning the Broncos' resilience or attacking upside. Their second-half surge demonstrated the potency of their spine and the impact Hunt can have around the ruck. But slow starts in both halves, compounded by handling errors and lapses in concentration, are issues that cannot follow them into the NRL season.

Against the Panthers in Round One, Brisbane cannot afford to concede early possession, field position or scoreboard pressure. The risk-heavy attacking approach can be a weapon, but only when built on disciplined completions and defensive resolve.

Maguire's priority for the next two weeks is clear: tighten the discipline, sharpen the execution, and ensure the Broncos are not once again forced to chase the game from behind.

If they can combine their second-half intensity with a controlled start, Brisbane will remain a genuine premiership threat.