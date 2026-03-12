The Brisbane Broncos have officially slumped to a zero and two start after conceding 40 points against the Parramatta Eels at home on Thursday evening.\n\nMichael Maguire's side managed to register some points this week after their 26-0 loss to the Penrith Panthers in the opening week of action, but the signs are not good at Red Hill.\n\nAdding to the issues was the fact veteran halfback Adam Reynolds was helped off the field during the second half after being hammered in a heavy tackle from Parramatta second-rower Kitione Kautoga, who had a barnstorming game in scoring a double for the blue and gold.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396305"]\n\nSpeaking post game, Reynolds confirmed he was sore, and had put ice on the injury, but was non committal to whether he would be fit for next weekend's grand final rematch in Round 2 against the Melbourne Storm.\n\nInstead, the veteran halfback, who is retiring at the end of the season, said he would consult with Brisbane medical staff over the weekend before making a decision.\n\nReynolds' injury comes with Michael Maguire putting his entire team on notice, confirming he would "have a look at each player."\n\n"I'll have a look at the performance," he said during the post-match press conference.\n\n"That's what you do as a coach. I'll go back and watch the tape. We performed for 20 minutes, we performed pretty well, but it takes 80 minutes to win a game of footy. So I'll be having a look at each player in the squad."\n\nMaguire is a coach with a reputation for changing his side where he sees fit when players aren't performing, or pulling surprise selections where he believes they are necessary.\n\n2025 saw the selection in Round 1 of both Jack Gosiewski and, at the time, train and trial player Gehamat Shibasaki ahead of the far more fancied Brendan Piakura and Deine Mariner respectively.\n\nMaguire made other big calls throughout the year as he guided the Red Hill-based side to a shock premiership.\n\nThe coach hinted that his left defensive edge wasn't up to the mark in one other part of the press conference.\n\n"It takes a team to have a strong defensive line," the Broncos coach said.\n\n"There's all little things that go on within. Whether you win on the ruck. Whether you get your third man back. We're definitely going to have to have a look at that on both sides.\n\n"We had a few issues there on the left, but as a group and as a team, they all help each other and that's what a defensive line is. We're just not hitting the mark there."\n\nBrisbane have their first road trip of the year next weekend, clashing with the Melbourne Storm in the Victorian capital on Friday evening.