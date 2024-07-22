Canberra Raiders legend Mal Meninga will reportedly return to his former club after breaking numerous records with them and helping them win three titles.

Inducted as an Immortal in 2018, Meninga is set to return to the Canberra Raiders after scoring 74 tries in 166 games for them between 1986 and 1994.

A former coach of the QLD Maroons and now working as the head coach of the Australian Kangaroos, his return to the Raiders will allow him to be involved in the club's pathways system and help out with their recruitment process.

His arrival follows his work at the Gold Coast Titans as a High Performance Senior Advisor from 2018-23 until his contract wasn't renewed following the fallout from Justin Holbrook's sacking.

"I think the Canberra board met last week and decided they need a strong figure to help the club out and he's going to be involved in some pathways and help be involved in recruitment," 9News journalist Danny Weidler said on 100% Footy.

"And they want Mal back there to create a bigger feel about the Canberra club.

"They're sort of a club that are a little bit forgotten sometimes and not as involved in the player market, but they figure if they can send Mal in to do some negotiations, or help with talks and talk to young players."