After being dropped in favour of Dylan Edwards for the second match of the 2024 State of Origin, James Tedesco has earned the backing of a powerful figure to remain in the Kangaroos discussion.

Despite missing out on Origin selection, Tedesco will go head-to-head with NSW Blues fullback Dylan Edwards, QLD Maroons fullback Reece Walsh and 2023 Dally M Medal winner Kalyn Ponga for the Kangaroos No.1 jumper at the end of the year.

While it seemed unlikely that he would keep a spot in the team and the Test captaincy, Australian Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has backed him to remain in his current role.

Meninga has revealed that "just because you don't play Origin", it doesn't mean you shouldn't be selected to represent Australia on the international stage.

"Loyalty and club form is is really important as well," Meninga said via AAP.

"Just because you don't play Origin, it doesn't mean you're going to miss out.

"Origin finishes at the middle of July and then the competition goes to the end of October, so a lot of things can happen in that sort of 10 week period."

Although he didn't play in Wednesday's Origin match, Tedesco has played 23 times for the Blues and 13 times for Australia, including the recent Pacific Championships loss to New Zealand and the 2023 Rugby League World Cup.