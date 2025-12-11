Dylan Brown has shockingly failed to claim the Golden Boot award and the title of best international rugby league player for 2025.

The panel of Darren Lockyer, Cameron Smith, Ruben Wiki, James Graham and Petero Civoniceva have opted against recognising Brown, despite his outstanding performances for New Zealand, which included three tries and seven try assists in just three matches.

Instead, hooker Harry Grant has won his maiden Golden Boot award after a strong campaign in Australia's clean sweep of England in the Ashes series, highlighted by a man-of-the-match display in the third test.

The decision will come as a surprise to many, as Brown's performances had the rugby league community believing he was a shoo-in to win, especially after being named as the Pacific Championships' Player of the Series.