Huawei has today announced it will no longer be the major sponsor of the Canberra Raiders, with the duo originally agreeing to a two year deal last year that would see their partnership run until the end of 2021, per raiders.com.au.

Huawei said in a statement they were disappointed the partnership had to come to an end.

“Huawei Australia regrets to announce that the current 2020 National Rugby League (NRL) season will be our final year as major sponsor of the Canberra Raiders after nearly a decade together.

“The Canberra Raiders was Huawei’s first ever major sporting sponsorship in the world. Over the past nine years Huawei has felt very much part of the Raiders family and our sponsorship has been a company highlight during some very difficult periods.”

The statement goes on to talk about the impact of the current business climate.

“However, the continued negative business environment is having a larger than originally forecasted impact on our planned revenue stream and therefore we will have to terminate our major sponsorship of the Raiders at the end of the 2020 season.

“The Huawei logo will be re-located to the back of the Raiders jersey and Huawei will retain naming rights of the new Huawei Raiders Training Centre in Canberra that will continue to be important showcase of our technology.

“Huawei would like to thank the Raiders Chairman and Board of Directors, club management, coaching team, players and fans who have always welcomed and supported Huawei.

“We are proud to have played a role in this great team and believe that our shared values have underpinned the success of this partnership.”

Huawei Chief Corporate Affairs Officer spoke about the partnership.

“We are very proud of our major sponsorship of the Raiders and the fact that it lasted for almost ten years shows how successful the partnership has been.

“Ricky Stuart often talks about the importance of the Raiders jersey, what it represents and stands for, Huawei understood that and felt very privileged that our name was part of the Clubs history and part of the Raiders story.

“It is so disappointing that it has ended this way but are very proud of the small role we have played in this great NRL club.

“Our near decade as major sponsor of the Raiders has been one of the most successful in Australian sport and we are very sad that it has come to an end.