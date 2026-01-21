Wests Tigers faithful have been sitting in limbo for months as they eagerly await the re-signing of one of their best players.

Following links to both the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs, the future of Jahream Bula is beginning to look a little clearer as we inch closer to the 2026 season.

Shaun Mielekamp has opened up on the status of negotiations with Bula, with Zero Tackle receiving word that he “wants to stay” at the Tigers.

While reliable sources have confirmed that he has met with other clubs, Mielekamp admitted that Bula's management is simply trying to get the best deal for the young star.

It is also understood that Bula and his management met with the CEO on Monday to discuss plans moving forward, a hopeful sign that a deal will be done in the near future between the two clubs.

Although Bula has met with the Dragons on multiple occasions and the Bulldogs are confident in obtaining his signature, Mielekamp believes Bula's future remains in Tiger Town.