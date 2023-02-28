Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo has confirmed his future, re-signing with the Parramatta Eels on a two-year deal.

The new contract will lock him into the club until at least the end of the 2025 season.

A fan favourite in the west of Sydney, Sivo missed the first part of the 2022 season as he recovered from injury, but scored 13 tries in just 16 games following his return to the NRL.

A hard-running attacking weapon in Brad Arthur's side, Sivo has also improved his defence significantly in recent seasons.

Debuting in 2019, Sivo's 13 tries in 16 games last year takes him to a career tally of 67 tries in 83 games, and a two-year extension could see the now 29-year-old approaching 150 games in blue and gold by the time the deal expires.

“Maika is such a powerful athlete who is not only difficult to contain but he can score tries from almost impossible positions," Parramatta's general manager of football Mark O'Neill said in a club statement.

“He is one of a handful of players in the NRL who can bring the crowd to their feet during a match. The noise and atmosphere at CommBank Stadium is unforgettable when Maika scores a try.

“With a young family, we are glad that Maika has extended his time at the Eels and we look forward to celebrating more milestones together.”

His re-signing is the next big name in a list of players who have re-signed for the Eels in the last 12 months, with all of Sivo, Ryan Matterson, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Junior Paulo and Clint Gutherson now locked in with the club until at least the end of 2025, with a majority of those deals being until 2026, while Dylan Brown has also re-signed until the end of 2025, with options tying him to the club potentially until 2031.

The Eels have some youngsters working through the ranks in the outside backs at the club, led by Samuel Loizou, while both Haze Dunster and Sean Russell will push for more game time this year, but their futures are now potentially blocked by the re-signing of Sivo.