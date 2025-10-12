Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire is known for his no-frills attitude, and has made it clear he has no intention of changing that.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Maguire has warned his reigning premiers that ego and complacency could threaten their hopes of going back-to-back in 2026, declaring that “success can weaken the knees.”

Speaking in the aftermath of Brisbane's drought-breaking premiership, Maguire stressed the importance of humility and hunger as his squad prepares for their title defence.

“The players have been awesome this year, I'm so proud of my group of men, but we can't let our standards slip,” Maguire said.

“In my eyes, everyone starts from zero again next season.”

Maguire has worked to overhaul the “rockstar” culture that previously plagued the club, urging leaders like Reece Walsh, Adam Reynolds, Payne Haas, Ben Hunt and Pat Carrigan to avoid getting carried away with one premiership ring.

“There's no hiding from the fact that to be successful again next year, the guys need to be even hungrier,” Maguire said.

“Culture is built over time, you can't switch off, you have to work at it every day.”

The premiership-winning coach, who previously guided the South Sydney Rabbitohs to their 2014 title, said the biggest danger after success is comfort, something that can erode a team's edge.

“We all need to recognise that success can weaken the knees,” he said.

Maguire knows firsthand how difficult it is to repeat.

After leading Souths to their first title in 43 years, the Rabbitohs were eliminated in the first week of finals the following season.

“The greatest lesson I took from that period was that desire, not talent, defines whether a team can defend its title,” he said.

Bookmakers have installed the Broncos as $5 favourites to win the 2026 premiership, but history is stacked against them.

Since the NRL's formation in 1998, only two clubs, those being the Sydney Roosters (2018–19) and Penrith Panthers (2021–24), have gone back-to-back.

Even Craig Bellamy's Melbourne Storm, who have appeared in 11 grand finals, have never achieved consecutive titles.

With Maguire's mantra of humility and hard work now echoing through Red Hill, the Broncos' quest for a modern dynasty will test whether his players can resist the comfort that comes with success.