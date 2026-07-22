The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Gehamat Shibasaki will leave the club at the end of the year, but not through a lack of their own trying.

The star centre, who played State of Origin last year and was part of the squad for Game 1 of this year's series, has had an incredible rise at the Broncos.

After being on a train and trial deal at the start of last year, his contract was upgraded to see him as part of the Top 30 squad this year, but his rise in value means the Broncos simply couldn't keep him.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed by Zero Tackle that Shibasaki has put pen to paper on a deal with the Bears for the next two seasons, with the centre now to relocate across the country and become part of Mal Meninga's inaugural squad.

The Broncos could have used the next ten days from Monday to try to entice him to stay at the club under NRL contracting rules, but have instead shown the white flag in defeat.

Michael Maguire, speaking today to News Corp said he didn't want to lose Shibasaki, but the salary cap made it the reality of the situation.

“I had a chat with Gem, he came and saw me, and it's really disappointing to lose him," Maguire told the publication.

“As I said to Gem, I want all my players, but the salary cap is what it is.

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“Unfortunately, with the salary cap the way it is, it's always hard to keep everyone, but I'm really happy for Gem.

“It's an incredible deal for him and when a player gets an opportunity like he's got, it's great for his family.”

It was at one point reported the Broncos could only offer Shibasaki $300,000 for his services beyond the end of this year, owing to their stretched salary cap as they prioritise a number of big-money players at the top of their roster.

Zero Tackle understands that figure is wrong, although the Broncos were still out of the ballpark when it came to trying to match the valuation of $1 million over two years - $500,000 per season - offered by the Perth Bears.

Three other clubs in the Sydney basin were also interested in Shibasaki, but they also couldn't match the offer the Bears put together, with the club desperate to sign more talent ahead of their first season.

The recent falling over of a deal for the club to sign Jamie Humphreys from the South Sydney Rabbitohs was the latest blow as they prepare for the inaugural season, with the Bears still needing eight signatures to round out their squad, even with the signing of Shibasaki.

The Broncos, having conceded defeat on Shibasaki, will now turn their attention towards trying to lock up Xavier Willison and others.

Maybe the most immediately pressing question is around Billy Walters, who is off-contract at the end of this year.

Yet to play a game of first-grade this season owing to injury, the dummy half has been named on the bench this weekend and could be in line for a return.

The Broncos already have Ben Hunt, Cory Paix, Blake Mozer and Cameron Bukowski on their books for next season as dummy half options, and despite Walters' form leading into his ACL injury on the run to the finals last year, he could well be one to depart at the end of the year.