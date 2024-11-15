New Brisbane Broncos head coach Michael Maguire has confirmed he has no intentions of sacking five-eighth Ezra Mam, who has broken his silence ahead of facing court on December 16.

Mam was charged by police earlier this week with one count each of driving while relevant drug is present in blood, and drive motor vehicle without a driver licence, per News Corp.

The charge follows a two-vehicle crash on October 18 which police will allege Mam drove onto the wrong side of the road and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Police allege Mam failed a roadside drug test, with a secondary test alleged to have the same result when it was returned on November 12.

It's unclear at this time if the Broncos or NRL will take any further action, however, it would seem unlikely prior to the end of his court case.

Mam is currently in rehab, and in a short statement following the charges being made public knowledge, Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said the club will respect the legal process, work with the NRL integrity unit and give Mam the space he needs to seek external support.

“The Club was notified this afternoon that charges have now been laid," Donaghy said in the statement.

“We will respect the legal process and will continue to work with the NRL Integrity Unit on next steps, as this matter moves forward.

“Ezra is currently seeking external support and we will give him the time and space to do so.

“As the matter is now before the courts, we are unable to make further comment on this matter.”

Speaking on 4BC Radio in Brisbane though, Maguire said Mam has not played his last game with the club.

“No, he hasn't," Maguire said on air.

“We are working through things and I am working through with the organisation around the whole situation.

“We need to make sure we are slow about our decisions because we have to see everything for what it is.

“It's a big incident and it's not taken lightly, but Ezra is working on himself and making sure he is going through his process.

“We will need to connect with everyone who has been involved in that accident.”

Maguire said he believes Mam can be rehabilitated as he looks to change the club's culture.

“We have to go through the process, the charges have come out and Ezra is working on himself. It then goes to the NRL and they and the Broncos will deal with the situation," Maguire said.

“It will be what it will be, but we have to change where we have been as a club and use this moment in time to improve and build the culture on what we want it to be.”

In an interview with News Corp - his first since the incident - Mam said he understood the seriousness of the situation and his role in the community, stating he is prepared to work to change and live up to expectations in the future.

“I understand the seriousness of the situation,” Mam told the publication.

“I understand the importance in myself standing up to take responsibility for my actions. I will co-operate with the legal process to come.

“I also understand my responsibilities as a role model in the community and I'm prepared to work hard to live up to those expectations going forward."