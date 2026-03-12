Tension is reportedly rising at Red Hill amid claims of unrest within the Brisbane Broncos squad following reports of internal conflict within the club.

It comes as the reigning premiers lost to Hull KR in the World Club Challenge, followed by losing Payne Haas, and then getting thumped 26-0 at home in front of a boisterous crowd in their opening game.

Broncos legend Gordon Tallis has claimed that there is an internal boilover happening in the club, and coach Maguire is trying to extinguish the noise.

He spoke on NRL360 on Tuesday about the conflict.

“Yeah, absolutely... because of the way they're trying to smother it," Tallis said.

Although Maguire seemed unfazed by the reports surfacing, saying it is a part of the cycle as an NRL coach to come under some level of scrutiny.

“I don't pay too much attention, as coaches everyone wears that at some stage."

“My role is to look after my players, my staff and the organisation. If we do that well, look at the outcomes.”

When asked directly about Tallis's comments, 'Madge' invited his critics to come to training to take a look for themselves.

“I don't know, because I don't pay too much attention to it, you can probably tell me more about that... they should come to training and have a look, simple as that,” Maguire said.

Tallis responded the next night on the same program.

“But I will tell you what, Madge, you do hear it because you ring everybody and get up them. He rings everybody that says (things),” Tallis replied.

NRL360 host Braith Anasta shared a different perspective on the matter, saying he feels "sorry" for Madge, and people are forgetting that they are still the benchmark side and reigning premiers and are too critical after one loss.

Journalist Brent Read also agreed with Tallis' comments, saying the club is aware of the scrutiny they are currently falling under.

“That's the bit I found interesting, he said ‘I don't hear it'. If it's not him, it's his manager ringing people up to have an argument about what's been said,” Read said.

“They are fully aware up there what is being said by the media, and behind the scenes, there is no doubt about that.”

The Broncos will be looking to suppress the noise and steady their start to the season when they host the Parramatta Eels on Thursday night.