After months of rumours and speculation, Super League club Wigan Warriors have officially confirmed the signing of Bulldogs forward Luke Thompson.

“I can't wait to be back playing in the Super League with crowds up and the squad strong," Thompson said on his new move.

“It's a really exciting time to be joining Wigan. They're playing great rugby and I'm looking forward to being a part of it.”

Thompson makes the move back to England after a three-season and 32-game stint with the Canterbury Bulldogs. While he started with promise during 2020 at the blue and white, the club was unable to pick up wins, and injuries for Thompson haven't helped in recent times - he played only four games in the most recent NRL season. The forward managed to win two Super League Grand Finals overseas with St Helens in 2014 and 2019 and will be eager to repeat the effort with the Warriors. He has also managed seven appearances for England, which included being a member of the Lions Rugby Lague World Cup squad. The confirmation of the move also means that the Dragons, Wests Tigers and Sydney Roosters have all missed out on his services after being linked to him in recent times.

“Luke is an outstanding acquisition for the club. He is a quality front-rower and brings a wealth of experience," Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet said.

“We look forward to welcoming him and his family to the club.”