Wests Tigers marquee playmaker Jarome Luai has been bombarded with queries and questions around his playing future at the club, speculation he has rushed to clear up.\nLuai has cooled any speculation about exploring the open market, insisting he has no intention of speaking to rival clubs despite having a November 1 clause in his contract.\nLuai's management negotiated a trigger in his $6 million Tigers deal that technically allows him to field interest from other clubs from November 1.\nHowever, the star five-eighth says he is fully committed to the Tigers and won't be entertaining external offers.\n"I have no intentions of doing that," Luai told the Code Sports.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_223055" align="alignnone" width="2355"] Jarome Luai in action between the Round 14 clash between the Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers. (Photo: Joshua Davis)[\/caption]\nThe clause, he explained, was a security measure when signing, not an indication he planned to test the market.\n"The clauses at the end of the day are for security and to hold people accountable," he said.\n"The Tigers haven't had the best track record in the past, so I think my manager did a great job securing the deal that I have now."\nLuai believes his actions across his first season at Concord show where his loyalty lies.\n"I think I have shown I am fully committed to the Tigers and to my team," he said.\n"Hopefully, I have shown where I stand with my actions."\nThe former Penrith Panthers star made 21 appearances in his debut campaign at the Tigers, helping lift the club from back-to-back-to-back wooden spoons to a 13th-place finish.\nLuai was also a key figure for Samoa during their Pacific Championships run and will return to pre-season training just before Christmas as the Tigers build toward a long-awaited finals push.\n"I come back a week or two before Chrissie and see how the boys are doing," he said.\n"Pretty keen to have a proper break and spend some time with my family and the kids."\nThe Tigers are set to meet next week with the management of both Luai and fullback Jahream Bula to discuss their futures, though Luai's comments suggest the club has little reason for concern.