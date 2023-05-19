Penrith Panthers star five-eighth Jarome Luai will be free to play in the opening game of the State of Origin series if he is selected by coach Brad Fittler.

Luai was charged by the NRL's match review committee on Friday morning with contrary conduct for making contact with a touch judge during Thursday night's 15 points to 4 victory over the Brisbane Broncos.

The charge however was a Grade 1 offence, and Luai will be able to pay an $1800 fine, or $2500 if he fights the charge on Tuesday evening at the judiciary and loses.

In the footage, Luai is seen looking to celebrate Sunia Turuva's controversial 12th minute try, only to make contact with the touch judge before immediately apologising.

Penrith captain Nathan Cleary clarified post-game that it was an accident.

"Romey [Jarome Luai] mentioned it to me straight after the game. He said he didn't realise it was the touchie and then apologised straight after," the Penrith captain and Luai's Origin teammate said of the incident.

Luai, who has played five matches in the State of Origin series for New South Wales over the last two years, is no certainty to play for Brad Fittler's side this year with Nicho Hynes continuing to put his hand up as a potential replacement.

Luai's form in recent weeks has improved, and he could well fight his way into Fittler's side, with the coach a fan of the Penrith combination.

The only other charge from Thursday's game saw Martin Taupau hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge - he will be able to pay a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea or $1500 if heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

James Fisher-Harris was also put on report for a dangerous tackle, but was cleared by the match review committee.

Luai and Taupau will have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to decide whether to accept early guilty pleas or head to the judiciary.