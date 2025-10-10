The London Broncos' proposed return to the English Super League is gathering momentum, with Siliva Havili becoming their second NRL signing this week.

Fresh off confirming the addition of Gold Coast Titans prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard, the Broncos, who were recently purchased by Brisbane Broncos great Darren Lockyer, have confirmed Havili will join the club from 2026.

No details have been provided regarding the length of the contract for the 32-year-old.

Havili has played 173 NRL games, with the last 69 of those coming for the South Sydney Rabbitohs dating back to 2022. He played 80 games for the Canberra Raiders between 2018 and 2021, and had short stints at the St George Illawarra Dragons (2016 and 2017) and the New Zealand Warriors (2014 and 2015) during the formative years of his now decade-long career.

Able to play hooker or lock, Havili will add versatility to the Broncos' squad as they look to become part of a renewed and enlarged Super League competition.

"Siliva is the type of player who makes everyone around him better," Director of Rugby Mike Eccles said in a Broncos' statement confirming his signature.

"He's a competitor, a leader, and he's experienced success at international level. Adding someone of his quality to our environment is a huge statement of intent."

Havili is also a 21-time representative for Tonga, and played a single Test for New Zealand in 2014, his debut NRL season.

No timeline has been set for when the makeup of the Super League in 2026 will be announced, but the Broncos are considered one of the front-runners for a spot.