Zac Lomax's standoff with the Parramatta Eels has intensified, with the NSW Blues representative engaging high-profile lawyer Ramy Qutami in a bid to secure an unconditional release from his NRL contract and join the Melbourne Storm.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed that Lomax is seeking to overturn the conditional release granted by the Eels in November, which allowed him to pursue opportunities in other sporting codes but explicitly blocked any move to a rival NRL club until his contract expires at the end of 2028.

Lomax agreed to those terms at the time after requesting an early exit just one season into a four-year deal.

However, the landscape has since shifted, as Lomax's planned move to rebel rugby competition R360 has stalled following confirmation that the competition will not launch until at least 2028, leaving the 26-year-old without a clear professional pathway for the upcoming season.

Lomax's camp is now expected to argue that the original agreement no longer reflects his circumstances.

Qutami, who previously represented Israel Folau in his legal battle with Rugby Australia, is now acting on Lomax's behalf as discussions with the Eels grow increasingly tense.

The Storm have made it clear they are keen to land Lomax immediately and believe they have the salary cap flexibility to accommodate him following the departures of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Jonah Pezet.

Parramatta, however, remain unmoved.

The Eels have repeatedly stated they have no intention of granting Lomax permission to play ag