Melbourne Storm remain interested in signing Zac Lomax for the 2026 NRL season, but legal expert Lee Hagipantelis believes the Eels hold a strong position following their rejection of Melbourne's initial request.

Speaking on SEN, the former Wests Tigers chairman said Lomax's conditional release from Parramatta Eels was negotiated in good faith and would be difficult to overturn.

“The release between Parramatta and the player is a contract which was negotiated in good faith, and Zac entered into that contract with eyes wide open,” Hagipantelis said.

“The question now is, can he get out of that contract and if so, how?”

Hagipantelis suggested Lomax could attempt to challenge the agreement as an unlawful restraint of trade, but warned the courts are unlikely to intervene given the Eels and Storm are direct NRL competitors.

“The courts are very cautious about applying those kinds of principles just because a player has made a bad deal and circumstances have changed,” he said.

Instead, Hagipantelis believes any outcome is more likely to come via negotiation rather than legal action.

“I think Zac is up against it, and the only way it's going to be done is by a negotiated settlement between him, Melbourne Storm and Parramatta.”

He added compensation would be central to any potential deal.

“It's all about the C-word - compensation… What's in it for Parramatta?” he asked.

“That's where it's going to end, I don't think it's going to see the inside of a courtroom.”

As it stands, Lomax remains contracted to the Eels through 2028, with any move to the Storm dependent on Parramatta being satisfied with what's offered in return.