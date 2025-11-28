The threat of R360 has officially been eliminated, at least for the next few years, which has put a couple of the NRL's most recently departed.

Peter V'landys has confirmed Ryan Papenhuyzen and Zac Lomax are free to return to the NRL after the rebel R360 competition's planned 2026 launch collapsed.

R360 officials confirmed on Friday night that the league's first season has been pushed back until 2028, two years after its initial target of next October.

The decision will come as a relief to both the NRL and Rugby Australia, with the breakaway competition having pursued players from both codes.

Organisers said the delay was made to allow for “stronger market conditions and greater commercial certainty”, adding that the new timeline would better align with the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Both Papenhuyzen and Lomax had reportedly held discussions with R360 and were granted releases from the Storm and the Eels respectively over the past two months.

Neither had officially signed, though Lomax had kept the Eels informed of his interest.

“Naturally Ryan and Zac are most welcome to come back,” ARL Commission chairman V'landys told AAP.

“They were just victims of the mirage.

“It's no surprise, their current business model was never going to work.

“It's a shame so many people were hoodwinked.”

Papenhuyzen had previously stated he wanted time away from the game to consider his professional future, but he's now expected to receive interest from multiple NRL clubs for 2027.

Lomax may be left without an NRL gig for some time, however, with reports that he cannot return to the league before 2029, unless it's with the Eels, which seems unlikely.