A disappointed Darren Lockyer has sparked talks of a potential coaching change for the Brisbane Broncos, following the club's mediocre start to the 2025 season.

Michael Maguire has endured a rocky start to his Broncos tenure, with the head coach securing just five wins from 12 matches in 2025.

Although veteran journalist Paul Crawley declared Maguire was the "safest coach in the NRL" on NRL 360, Lockyer's telling response to the 'Madge' rumours has reignited the pressure.

"If we don't make the top eight, given what we thought at the start of the year and the early signs, then that would be a disappointment," Lockyer said on Wide World of Sports' QLDER, when asked if Maguire was in trouble if the Broncos failed to play finals this year.

While his comments may not inspire confidence in the Origin-winning coach, the Broncos' legend and director admitted there is still time to turn the season around, pointing to early sparks of brilliance as his example.

"He's got a different approach to the coach before him in Kevvy [Walters]," Lockyer conceded.

"It's a different approach to the way he coaches so there is an adjustment there with the players.

"There was signs that they looked like they had adjusted early [in the year] but they're going through a bit of a clunky period at the minute."

Maguire is currently signed to a three-year deal in Red Hill, however if history tells us anything, a contract doesn't mean much in the NRL these days, with coaches like Kevin Walters, Tim Sheens, Jason Demetriou, and Trent Barrett all being given the boot early in recent years.

With discussions of Brad Arthur, Sam Burgess, and potentially a soon-to-be-sacked Des Hasler all on the market, Maguire may not remain the "safest coach in the NRL" for much longer if he can't rack up some wins soon.