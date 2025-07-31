Brisbane Broncos legend Darren Lockyer has shared some harsh truths with his former club, unimpressed with their current game plan.\r\n\r\nHome to possibly the most star-studded roster in the NRL, Lockyer has remained unmoved by their 2025 campaign thus far, and in particular their utilisation of Reece Walsh.\r\n\r\nWhile the Broncos have surged all the way to sixth despite some rough early season form, Lockyer discussed the club's lack of identity as they head into the pointy end of the season.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf you ask people 'How do the Broncos play?' people would struggle to answer it, because it changes from week to week," Lockyer said on Wide World of Sports' QLDER.\r\n\r\n"We talk about Reece (Walsh) running it; you look at the (other) players there, Ezra Mam, Ben Hunt at hooker, I think if they have that mentality, particularly those two, of running the ball more, creating some ruck speed, and just play off the back of that rather than have set plays all the time.\u201d\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_219506" align="alignleft" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 06: Adam\u00a0Reynolds, Ben Hunt and Reece Walsh of the Broncos celebrate winning the round one NRL match between Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos at Allianz Stadium on March 06, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nWhile the harsh reality of Lockyer's words is aimed directly at Michael Maguire's game plan, he also touched on Walsh's tendencies to overplay his hand as a contributor to the side's shaky season.\r\n\r\n"I think it's just simplifying your game," Lockyer said of Walsh.\r\n\r\n"As a fullback you have to think run first. You've got to have a focus on getting the ball on the full as much as you can, so positional play is important.\r\n\r\n\u201cGet back into the defensive line as quick as you can. Dylan Edwards does that really well, and Connor Tracey at the Bulldogs does the same thing."\r\n\r\nLockyer played half his career at fullback, and was extremely successful while filling the role.\r\n\r\nHe believes it is crucial for Walsh to get his gameplan right if the Broncos are to compete with the elite sides come finals footy.\r\n\r\n"When you're coming out of trouble, just to simplify it, just follow your forwards. Just be ready for an offload or push up with your forwards,\u201d Lockyer discussed.\r\n\r\nThe Broncos are by no means locked into the finals, and will need to iron out a few kinks if they are to make a splash.