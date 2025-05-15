Local Girl, Big Dreams: Ellie Barnett speaks on her rise through the Wests Tigers pathways

Reaching the finals in the Lisa Fiaola Cup and Tarsha Gale Cup competitions over the past two seasons, the Wests Tigers have some incredibly talented and gifted female players coming through their pathways system.

One of these players is five-eighth and hooker Ellie Barnett who was a standout in the Tarsha Gale Cup competition and was even handed her NSW Women's Premiership debut last year at the age of 17.

Growing up in the Leichhardt area, she is a lifelong Wests Tigers fan and has gone from idolising Robbie Farah and waiting for autographs and pictures to being able to run out onto Leichhardt Oval and represent the club in the lower grades.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Tarsha Gale Cup - a competition she is still eligible for next year - Barnett is shifting all her focus to the upcoming NSW Women's Premiership campaign.

As she attempts to go one step further in 2025 and play in the NRLW, the crafty playmaker spoke to Zero Tackle about her rugby league journey and being able to run out for the team she has supported her entire life.

"I love putting on the Tigers jersey. I've grown up as a Tigers supporter having been from around the Leichhardt area," Barnett told Zero Tackle.

"I'd be so excited if I got that opportunity to play in the NRLW. That's a dream that I've had since I was a little girl.

"I've been playing since I was four or five and all I've ever wanted to do was play NRL but there's the NRLW now and I look up to a lot of those girls and I'd be so excited to play that.

"That would be the best feeling ever. I'd probably cry. I would be so excited and not think it was real."

Aiming to improve her overall game, especially her kicking game, she credits Scott Clark, David Fifita, Ken Sio and NRLW Wests Tigers player Tiana-Lee Thorne as a few of her biggest helpers since arriving at the club.

"I don't think I can say just one coach because I think they've all played a role in my development," Barnett said.

"I've had coaches when I was little who gave me my fundamentals and then I had Scott Clark last year and he was really good for me and gave me a lot of confidence."

Putting her best foot forward for selection, Barnett also spoke about the importance of her family.

"They push me every day and encourage me. They go down to the park whenever I want to and if I want to go do something, they're like, let's go," she added.

"They'll run with me, they'll kick with me, they'll do whatever. It's really nice."