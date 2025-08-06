He might be contracted to return to the Parramatta Eels in 2026, but forward Ryan Matterson has confirmed he would be open to staying in England.

After a stretch of missed first-grade games, Matterson, who was stuck in reserve grade at the blue and gold, was released in mid-July to the Warrington Wolves for the remainder of the year.

At the time, the blue and gold confirmed Matterson was still contracted to the Eels for 2026.

“This is an opportunity for Ryan to explore new challenges and broaden his professional experience in the English Super League," Eels general manager of football Mark O'Neill said at the time.

Matterson played his first game for the Wolves over the weekend, with the 30-year-old not having played a game at any level in the nine weeks prior to the contest against the Leigh Leopards due to injury.

Asked by the BBC whether he would be open to staying in England, he said he would do whatever was the right fit for him.

"Definitely. Anything that is the right fit for me, that's what I'm willing to do," Matterson said.

"I'm definitely contracted to Parramatta next year. [On] 30 June [I] finished up in Australia, after which you can't change teams, and I needed to enjoy my football again.

"The club has spoken to my manager about the future and next year and things like that. I've told him he can sort that out. I'm focused on the short term."

The former Sydney Rooster and Wests Tiger, who played a single Origin game for the New South Wales Blues in 2022, has 181 NRL appearances under his belt and will be desperate to get back to his best this year.

Parramatta have not revealed whether they would be open to releasing Matterson for 2026, but the aggressive contract moves by Jason Ryles in recent times suggest they would have the conversation, given the edge and middle forward was clearly not in the club's plans during the first half of 2025.