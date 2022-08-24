The Melbourne Storm are set to be in for a busy afternoon, with five signings to be announced over the course of five hours.

Starting at 3pm (AEST), the Storm will then announce a new signing at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm and 7pm to round out the day.

You can follow all the live updates as they happen below by refreshing the page from 3pm (AEST).

7pm (AEST)

Marion Seve is the final signing for the Storm out of their five to be announced today, being locked into a two-year deal.

The centre was on a development deal at the start of the year, but has played a vital role for the club amid their backline injury issues throughout the season.

He has played 32 NRL games since his NRL debut in 2019.

6pm (AEST)

The Storm have confirmed outside back Grant Anderson as the fourth signing out of five.

Anderson was brought to the club on a train and trial contract earlier this year before answering the injury crisis in Craig Bellamy's side by playing a number of games in the backline.

Making his debut at centre in Round 14 against the Sydney Roosters, he went on to play six back-to-back games, with the other five on the wing, scoring two tries.

He was then left out of the side after being injured and has failed to regain his place.

He has been re-signed on a one-year deal.

5pm (AEST)

Jayden Nikorima has been confirmed as signing number three for the Storm.

Making his NRL debut in 2016 with the Sydney Roosters, Nikorima has been in the rugby league wilderness ever since, only to be given a second chance with the Storm in 2022.

He has played just one game during the Round 16 loss to the Manly Sea Eagles when he started at five-eighth, but has been in strong QLD Cup form for the Brisbane Tigers, leading to the extended contract.

He has re-signed for 2023 on a one-year deal.

4pm (AEST)

The Storm have confirmed Dean Ieremia as their second signing for the day.

Ieremia is known as the only Victorian junior in the NRL, having graduated form the Thunderbolts programme after making the move to Melbourne and playing his junior rugby league for the Sunbury Tigers.

He has played 21 NRL games and scored 9 tries, with the winger adding 11 appearances although struggling to find consistent game time this year despite a mounting injury crisis in front of him.

He has signed a one-year extension that will see him remain at the club for the 2023 season.

3pm (AEST)

The first signing to be announced by the Storm is George Jennings on a one-year extension for the 2023 season.

The outside back has been out for much of the season with a knee injury, but the club have backed him to make a return to full fitness next season.

He played 18 games last season for the Storm and was in the starting team for Round 1 this year but only lasted 24 minutes against the Wests Tigers before being brought from the field.

Jennings has played 54 career games, playing at the Panthers, Eels and Warriors prior to joining the Storm. Jennings has played a total of 54 NRL games, scoring 27 tries, which included 11 during his 2021 season as he played with the Storm until the preliminary finals.

Earlier

5 hours. 5 players. 5 channels. pic.twitter.com/GDxq3e4PrA — Melbourne Storm (@storm) August 24, 2022

The club have also confirmed that Cameron Munster will not be one of their signings announced this afternoon, with speculation continuing to grow around his future.

Munster is set to be offered a mega deal by the Dolphins on November 1, although the club are still holding out hope they will be able to re-sign him before the transfer deadline makes all players off contract at the end of 2023 free agents.

The club have already confirmed that Joe Chan, Eliesa Katoa and Tariq Sims will join the club for 2023, however, Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Brandon Smith have all been confirmed as departures.

All of Tom Eisenhuth, Bronson Garlick, Dean Ieremia, George Jennings, Cooper Johns, Chris Lewis, Alec MacDonald, Jayden Nikorima, Marion Seve, and Tagiolupe Tivalu remain off-contract at the end of 2022, while Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jordan Grant, Tui Kamikamica, Josh King, Trent Loiero, Nick Meaney, Tepai Moeroa, Cameron Munster, Jonah Pezet, Will Warbrick and Tyran Wishart are off-contract at the end of 2023.