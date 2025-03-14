Newcastle Knights enforcer Leo Thompson is set to miss the next month of action, following a medial knee injury in last night's clash against The Dolphins.

The 24-year-old prop came off the field at the 68th minute after his second stint of the match. There were no concerns at the time, however, he was struggling with the pain in the hours following the McDonald Jones Stadium clash.

New Zealand Kiwis Captain's Run
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 01: Leo Thompson of the Kiwis runs through training drills during the New Zealand Kiwis captain's run at Go Media Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

He is set to miss at least the next four weeks as he recovers from his injury, with fellow Knights forward Jacob Saifiti expected to return next week from a cork in last night's game.

The Knights will be hoping Thompson can recover quickly, with Kai Pearce-Paul most likely missing the next two weeks due to suspension.

NRL Rd 1 - Knights v Raiders
NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 07: Kai Pearce-Paul of the Knights reacts after losing the round one NRL match between Newcastle Knights and Canberra Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium on March 07, 2024, in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Thompson played 35 minutes in the win, grabbing 84 run metres and 25 tackles in his short stint.