Newcastle Knights enforcer Leo Thompson is set to miss the next month of action, following a medial knee injury in last night's clash against The Dolphins.

The 24-year-old prop came off the field at the 68th minute after his second stint of the match. There were no concerns at the time, however, he was struggling with the pain in the hours following the McDonald Jones Stadium clash.

He is set to miss at least the next four weeks as he recovers from his injury, with fellow Knights forward Jacob Saifiti expected to return next week from a cork in last night's game.

The Knights will be hoping Thompson can recover quickly, with Kai Pearce-Paul most likely missing the next two weeks due to suspension.

Thompson played 35 minutes in the win, grabbing 84 run metres and 25 tackles in his short stint.