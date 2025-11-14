Manly Sea Eagles star Lehi Hopoate has been praised for a lot in his young career so far, however, has unfortunately found himself at the centre of a lot of hate in recent weeks.

Hopoate has been revealed to be “hurting” after being unfairly targeted online following his accidental collision which left Tonga teammate Eliesa Katoa requiring brain surgery, according to his father John Hopoate.

The incident occurred earlier this month during Tonga's warm-up before facing New Zealand, with Hopoate and Katoa colliding heavily while both contesting a high ball.

The footage, captured by TV cameras but not made available to Tonga officials, showed Katoa being knocked out by the impact.

Katoa suffered three separate head knocks across the warm-up and match, later enduring seizure symptoms on the sideline before being rushed to hospital in Auckland.

He required fluid to be drained from his brain and remains under medical care.

Despite the collision being ruled accidental, Hopoate said his son has been bombarded with abuse on social media.

“Lehi is hurting, 100 per cent he is, he's feeling for Eli,” John told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He's been copping it from people asking, ‘Why did you take out your teammate?'

“They were both going for the ball, it was completely accidental.”

Hopoate also revealed Lehi hasn't seen most of the online criticism, with the family encouraging him to stay off social media as Katoa recovers.

Tonga coach Kristian Woolf stayed in New Zealand for nine days to support Katoa and has been receiving daily updates from Melbourne Storm medics and NRL doctors.

Katoa is hopeful of returning to Australia next week once cleared.

Despite the backlash, the rugby league community has rallied around Hopoate, with players including New Zealand prop Naufahu Whyte publicly defending the 20-year-old and urging fans to show compassion.