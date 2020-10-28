Queensland look to have almost finalised their 17-man side for the Origin series opener next Wednesday, with up to nine Maroons players likely to make their debuts.

The biggest selection call coming out of the Maroons camp is Wayne Bennett’s choice in picking Jake Friend as his starting hooker, according to The Courier Mail.

Friends’ inclusion will likely mean Dragons half Ben Hunt will likely man the bench while Queensland young gun Harry Grant faces a tough blow in missing out on selection.

South Sydney fullback Corey Allan, Broncos club champion Patrick Carrigan, Cowboys second-rower Coen Hess, Newcastle centre Hymel Hunt, St George Illawarra forward Josh Kerr, Raiders star Dunamis Lui and Gold Coast gun Phillip Sami will join Grant in missing selection.

Valentine Holmes will also sit on the sidelines after being suspended for the opening match.

Moving across the the New South Wales camp, coach Brad Fittler looks to have his 13 starters set, while a number of players are in selection battles for the final places on the pine.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Fittler has opted to pair Roosters half Luke Keary with Penrith star Nathan Cleary, with Cody Walker missing out altogether.

Fittler is set to release his 21-man side on Thursday, with Keary and Parramatta bull Junior Paulo set to make their debuts.

After a Grand Final showcase last Sunday, Isaah Yeo and Ryan Papenhuyzen will battle for bench positions.

Eels forward Nathan Brown, Panthers young gun Stephen Crichton, Storm utility Dale Finucane, Dragons neophyte Zac Lomax, Penrith playmaker Jarome Luai and Walker amongst the unlucky few to miss selection.

Likely NSW Side for Game I:

1. James Tedesco

2. Daniel Tupou

3. Jack Wighton

4. Clint Gutherson

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Luke Keary,

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Damien Cook

10. Junior Paulo

11. Boyd Cordner (c)

12. Tyson Frizell

13. Jake Trbojevic.

Interchange: 14. Cam Murray, 15. Isaah Yeo/Angus Crichton, 16. Ryan Papenhuyzen/Cam McInnes, 17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard/Payne Haas

Likely Queensland Side for Game I:

1. AJ Brimson

2. Xavier Coates/Edrick Lee

3. Kurt Capewell

4. Brenko Lee

5. Dane Gagai

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c)

8. Christian Welch

9. Jake Friend

10. Josh Papalii

11. Jaydn Su’A

12. Felise Kaufusi

13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Interchange: 14. Ben Hunt, 15. Jai Arrow, 16. Lindsay Collins, 17. Moe Fotuaika