Laurie Daley, the head coach of the New South Wales Blues, has reportedly backflipped on his decision to join the Manly Sea Eagles' coaching staff.

Contracted by New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) until the end of 2026, reports emerged at the start of the week that Daley had accepted a position to join the Manly Sea Eagles, having previously turned them and the Wests Tigers down in the past.

However, updated reports from Danny Weidler have since emerged that Daley has decided to knock back a move to join the Sea Eagles coaching staff as a mentor to head coach Anthony Seibold.

LATEST: Laurie Daley has told the Sea Eagles he is too committed in his jobs as New South Wales coach and as a host of the Big Sports Breakfast to be a mentor to Anthony Seibold @NRLonNine @9NewsSyd — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) September 10, 2025

It is understood that his decision to turn down the role is due to his wanting to focus on the New South Wales Blues head coaching job and commitments with the radio program, Big Sports Breakfast.

It was believed that the role was set to be an advisor-type position, and he wouldn't be working with the club on a daily basis, but rather helping members of the coaching staff throughout the year.

Daley had been blocked from coaching or assisting at NRL level in recent years due to his affiliation with TAB, but is no longer in that role since re-joining the Blues as head coach last year.