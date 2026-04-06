Wests Tigers outside back Luke Laulilii is facing a suspension for his aerial challenge which has likely ended Bailey Simonsson's season.

The Eels winger saw his ankle go on a horrific angle as he landed after being tackled in the air.

Laulilii was penalised and sin binned on field, and has now been hit with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge by the NRL's match review committee.

He can either accept an early guilty plea and take a one-match suspension, or fight at the judiciary and risk a second game.

The NRL's match review committee handed out a further two charges from the Easter Monday game with Apisai Koroisau pinged for a hip drop tackle, and Sean Russell for dangerous contact.

Koroisau's hip drop on Kitione Kautoga came early in the game and, as it's a third offence, he will be facing a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, or risk two matches by fighting at the judiciary.

Sean Russell's Grade 1 charge is a first offence and, with a three-year incident free discount, he will only pay $750 for the offence on Heamasi Makasini with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

All three payers must submit their pleas by midday (AEDT) on Tuesday, with any hearings to be held on Tuesday evening at NRL HQ.