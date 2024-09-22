The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly made a new signing for next season, bringing in a fullback to help be a backup to incumbent No.1 Reece Walsh.

The future of Kevin Walters remains in the balance depending on whether the Broncos can get off to a red-hot start next season and return to the NRL Finals.

Attempting to add depth to their team, they have decided to look to the QLD Cup competition in the hope of discovering the next best-undiscovered talent.

As reported by The Courier Mail, the Broncos have signed QLD Cup sensation Latrell Siegwalt for next season on a train and trial contract as he looks to earn a full-time NRL deal down the line.

Siegwalt, 23, was recently named the QLD Cup's Rookie of the Year after an impressive with the Redcliffe Dolphins where he showcased his speed, craftiness and attacking ability with the ball in his hands.

From Wagga Wagga, the fullback previously spent time with the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons before getting homesick.

“He is from Wagga Wagga and we brought him up from the country,” Dolphins coach Ben Te'o told the publication.

"He was a talented junior who went to the Bulldogs and got homesick. Then he went to the Dragons and got homesick."

"He came up here with us around Christmas time he wanted to go home again.

“I told him he had to dig in and see it out. He did that and he has really blossomed. His numbers are off the charts but he's never really done a pre-season.”