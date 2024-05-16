South Sydney Rabbitohs star fullback Latrell Mitchell has reportedly confronted NRL 360 host Braith Anasta after the two were dining in the same restaurant on Wednesday night.

Having dinner with their respective families at Chin Chin in Surry Hills, The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Mitchell decided to confront NRL 360 host and former NRL player Braith Anasta over the treatment of him and his Rabbitohs teammates, leaping to the defence of his club.

According to the publication, sources revealed that Mitchell wanted to question Anasta's views on the NRL 360 program and asked for an opinion on why he was making certain matters personal on the television program.

While it is understood that they were involved in a heated conversation, the exchange between the two individuals never got physical with one another.

This isn't the first time Anasta, who is also the player agent of halfback Lachlan Ilias, has had a run-in with the Rabbitohs organisation.

Recently, he was involved in a heated interview with Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly on NRL 360 when questioned about information involving close friend and former Rabbitohs premiership-winner Sam Burgess.