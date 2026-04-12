The NRL's Match Review Committee has made its call on the four incidents during the three NRL fixtures on Saturday.

It saw Grade 1 Careless High Tackle charges go out to Latrell Mitchell, Billy Burns, Trent Loiero and Jahrome Hughes during all their respective matches.

Loiero's third offense has seen him booked with a $3000 fine as an early plea, or a two match suspension if he is found guilty at panel for his tackle on Taine Tuaupiki.

Mitchell, Hughes and Burns will come away with $1800 fines as an early plea, or bumped up to $2500 if it is appealed and found guilty.

Mitchell's shot occurred on Simi Sasagi in the seventh minute of the Raiders vs Rabbitohs clash, while Burns's incident took place on Roosters forward Siua Wong during the Sharks loss to the tri colours.

The last incident of the day occurred when Hughes tackled Sam Healey in the 67th minute of the Storm and Warriors clash.