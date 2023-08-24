Marquee Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell has broken his silence after a chaotic 24 hours at the club which has seen South Sydney part ways with assistant coach Sam Burgess immediately.

On Thursday afternoon, Mitchell posted an image via his Instagram page with the caption that read, "Sometimes we fight, sometimes we argue but there ain't no negotiation on how much I love this club and my teammates".

The post comes after Sam Burgess left the club due to a reported rift with head coach Jason Demetriou over conflicting opinions over the treatment of star duo Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker. There were also rumours that Mitchell was at war with several of his teammates, especially over the past week.

While the Rabbitohs will have a bye this week, they will be without Mitchell in a do-or-die showdown against the Sydney Roosters to clinch a spot in the finals. The fullback will be unavailable due to being suspended for dangerous contract against Tyson Frizell last week which saw him sin-binned.