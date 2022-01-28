A change in plans haven't derailed Kangaroos assistant Adrian Lam's planning for the upcoming World Cup, with the Leigh Centurions coach confident he can manage the workload between his tenure in the UK and working alongside Mal Meninga.

Lam joined Leigh following their relegation from the Championship after the end of his stint with Wigan, looking to lead the Manchester club back into the top division.

The former Roosters playmaker was set to return down under following his departure from the Warriors, however an approach from Leigh's rugby boss Chris Chester soon had Lam continue his coaching abroad.

"I'd made the decision halfway through the year to go back to Australia but things change, the World Cup changed," Lam said, via The Canberra Times.

"The original intention was to finish off at Wigan and then go into the World Cup and then head back to Australia with a potential role in the NRL.

"When that all changed, I was heading back when Chris Chester rang me about staying here for 12 more months leading into the World Cup and I thought maybe I could do that.

"I was really excited from my conversations with the club and I've enjoyed every moment of my time here." Despite being 17,000 kilometres away from Sydney, Lam will continue to aid Meninga's push for the World Cup through video conferencing. The 51-year-old is adamant his shared workload won't hinder the preparations for Australia or the Centurions.

"It won't have any impact at all on my role with the Kangaroos. I'm in communication with Mal Meninga and the staff on a continuous basis through Zoom," Lam added.

"They're relying on me, I guess, on having some answers to the COVID situation over here and the protocols on and off the field. And I guess I'm going to be finding exact places to train.

"I'm really looking forward to that. I am in a really good place at the moment and excited at being a part of this club." The Kangaroos will begin their World Cup campaign on October 15 against Fiji in Leeds, while Lam's Championship season with Leigh commences on Sunday against Whitehaven.