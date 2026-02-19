Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf has confirmed Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will be the club's fullback to start the 2026 NRL season.

Despite rumours to the contrary suggesting Trai Fuller was in line to start the season with the Hammer moving to the centres, Woolf has put those rumours to bed talking to media on Thursday, suggesting Tabuai-Fidow will be the Origin and Samoan fullback this year.

Fuller is playing this week's final trial match against the Warriors at fullback, but Tabuai-Fidow is sitting out of the contest.

"Hammer is our fullback and I have never deviated from that. Hammer will be right for round one," Woolf said per AAP.

"If we were playing in a final this week Hammer is playing ... but unfortunately he got a knock on his shoulder.

"It is a big year for him. He is hopefully going to play Origin as a fullback and he is going to play for Samoa at the World Cup.

"I just don't want Hammer having to start the year thinking about niggles. We are giving him a freshen-up at the moment but he will get a couple of weeks of full training from next week and will be ready to go round one."

Fuller's breakout form at the back end of 2024, and again the end of 2025 after he sat out most of the year injured, had many suggesting he would play fullback, with Tabuai-Fidow to join Herbie Farnworth in the NRL's most lethal centre combination.

With Jamayne Isaako guaranteed a wing spot, that was set to leave Jake Averillo, Selwyn Cobbo and, once he returns, Jack Bostock, as well as youngster Tevita Naufahu, fighting for a single spot.

With Fuller's best case now featuring off the six-man bench, it will mean two of those players need to play, with Averillo and Cobbo in pole position for the earl rounds as the towering winger Bostock recovers from an ACL injury.

The Dolphins, who open their season against the Rabbitohs, could well have ensured Fuller is looking for a new club with the move though given he comes off-contract at the end of the season.

The Perth Bears could well shape as his most likely home, with the club still in the process of signing their inaugural squad.