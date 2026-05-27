Blues flyer Tolutau Koula faces an anxious wait to discover whether he will be fit in time for Game 2 of the series, after being helped from the field with a head injury during the series opener at Accor Stadium.

The electric centre turned winger's night ended prematurely in the 57th minute after becoming the unwitting victim of a mistimed shoulder charge, triggering a mandatory 11-day stand-down period that rules him out of Manly's next two fixtures against the Cronulla Sharks in Round 13 on Friday night and then the Rabbitohs next Thursday night in Round 14.

Maroons fullback Kalyn Ponga was dismissed from the field and slapped with a Grade 2 Shoulder Charge after his attempted tackle on the barnstorming NSW winger went wrong at the critical moment, with Ponga's shoulder making contact with Koula's head and leaving the winger motionless on the turf, blood streaming from a head wound.

With the NSW squad for the next game of the series set to be announced after Round 14 of the NRL season, Koula's availability will be among the selection headaches facing the Blues' coaching staff.

Koula, in his Origin debut, had 15 carries for 128 metres, 41 post-contact metres, one line-break and 3 tackle breaks.

Meanwhile, coach Laurie Daley confirmed in his post-match press conference that Haumole Olakau'atu's late-game concern was nothing more than cramps.

On Wednesday morning, Manly Sea Eagles head coach Kieran Foran provided an update on Tolutau Koula and Haumole Olakau'atu.

"I've seen Tolu, he's bounced in this morning, he's really good," Foran revealed.

"They've both pulled up well, but we're going to take the long game approach with those two boys. It's pretty risky to throw them back out 48 hours after a big contest.

"[It'd] be good for them to freshen up, and they deserve a much-needed rest now."

The Manly backrower went off the field in the 67th minute and finished the game with 10 runs for 97 run metres, 3 tackle breaks and made 25 tackles at 92.59%.

Game Two of State of Origin will be on June 17 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the Blues hope to claim the series.