Fresh off making his international debut for Australia, South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Keaon Koloamatangi has reportedly attracted the interest of two rival teams as he prepares to make a call on his future in the coming weeks.

One of the best forwards on the open market, the 27-year-old is entering the prime of his career and has been a standout for the Rabbitohs over the course of the past 12 months since making the transition from the back-row to the middle of the field.

Only 126 matches into his career, the dual international and one-time NSW Blues representative is set for a significant pay-rise, but admits that he wants to be playing for a premiership

Returning to Sydney after playing all three matches in the 2025 Ashes Series against England, Koloamatangi confirmed that he met with his manager on Tuesday to discuss his future and what lies ahead.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Canberra Raiders will be in the market for a forward like Koloamatangi.

At the same time, the Parramatta Eels are also set to make a huge play for his services, per Brent Read on Triple M's NRL Daily.

“I'm not too big on ‘max' money,” Koloamatangi told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I still want to compete for a premiership. I have to meet my manager on Tuesday and discuss a few things; it's early days.

“But I have two little ones and my fiancée to look after, I have to think about my family – they're my No. 1 priority. “There are a lot of things that will come into consideration. Playing in this [Ashes] series, I'm over the moon, and considering we didn't too well in clubland this year, it was good to go out [on a] winning [note].