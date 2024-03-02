For the first time, Keaon Koloamatangi has revealed why he decided to remain at the South Sydney Rabbitohs after receiving interest from two rival NRL clubs.

Before agreeing to a contract extension that will see him remain in the red and green until the end of the 2027 season, c reportedly knocked back big-money offers from the Canberra Raiders and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Set to compete against the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon (Australia time), the 25-year-old enforcer spoke about the dilemma of being a player wanted by other clubs.

A student of Ashfield Boys High School, Koloamatangi has played 82 first-grade games to date after debuting for the Rabbitohs in Round 4 of the 2020 season and made his State of Origin debut for NSW last year.

“It was very difficult,'' Koloamatangi told The Daily Telegraph.

“It was the first time where I was in that ‘wanted' stage of my career, so there was a bit to think about.

“There was talk in the media, but I couldn't talk to them (rival clubs) until November 1 and so I got it done before then.''

After making his Origin debut in 2023, Koloamatangi is eager to put his name forward for selection once again as he looks to impress new coach Michael Maguire.

However, the enforcer and Tongan international revealed that the decision to remain at the Rabbitohs came firmly due to his desire to win an NRL Premiership.

With the arrival of Sean Keppie (Manly Sea Eagles) and Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders), Koloamatangi believes the club can win this season as he attempts to make a dream a reality.

“I wanted to make sure of the decision I made, that I had no regrets and that's why I signed with Souths for a couple more years, because I really do feel like we can win,'' the Rabbitohs forward added.

“I feel like this is the best place to have that chance to win.

“Ultimately it came down to winning the comp and doing what is best for my family and it was the Rabbitohs.''