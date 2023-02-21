It has been revealed that Knights winger Dominic Young turned down a $2 million extension at Newcastle to join the Sydney Roosters.

Reported by News Corp, sources revealed the Knights offered Young a four-year extension that would earn him $500,000 a season, which would've made him one of the highest paid wingers in the game.

Despite the Knights doing everything they could to keep the Englishman, their multimillion-dollar offer was unsuccessful in luring Young into a contract extension.

News Corp has also revealed that the Dolphins and Titans were eager to gain his signature for next season. It is currently unknown what was offered by the Dolphins but sources claim the Titans offered a similar deal to the Knights in upwards of $2 million.

The Knights had also announced the signatures of fellow English stars Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce for 2024 to link up with Young, however now it appears the pair will rival the winger instead of run out with him.

Pearce-Paul made his debut for England at the World Cup, as Young did, although the Wigan Warriors only played a singular match.

Young became a hot commodity after a successful campaign with England in the World Cup and a great 2022 season. He will join the Roosters next season with the aim to become Daniel Tupou's successor, with the veteran off-contract at season's end.