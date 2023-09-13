Newcastle Knights utility Fa'amanu Brown has reportedly been offered to several clubs for next season.

Brown joined the Knights as a mid-season signing from the Bulldogs after his previous club signed Liam Knight from the Rabbitohs and needed to find room to add him to the Top 30 roster.

The utility, who primarily plays as a hooker, is yet to secure an NRL contract for next season and remains off-contract.

Per Love Rugby League, Brown has been offered to several Super League clubs for next season after his management alerted them to his availability. His management has also informed clubs that he would be open to returning to England.

A move overseas to the Super League wouldn't be the first time Brown has joined an English side. The Samoan international joined the Featherstone Rovers after he failed to find an NRL contract in 2021. The stint saw him play 25 games for the club and register 88 points.

After coming through the junior system at the Cronulla Sharks, Brown would make his NRL debut in 2014 for the club and would spend the next four seasons with the club, appearing in 24 games.

His lack of game time would see him move to the Bulldogs for two separate stints over the course of his career, as well as the Knights and Wests Tigers.

Fa'amanu Brown would also make amass eight appearances for the Samoan national team between 2016 and 2022. This included being a member of the Rugby League World Cup last year alongside the likes of Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton and Joseph Suaalii.