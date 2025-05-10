The NRL's match review committee have handed out four charges from Friday's Round 10 games, with three Knights and a Broncos forward all avoiding suspension.

In the early game, it was Brodie Jones, Phoenix Crossland and Kai Pearce-Paul who would all be lighter in the pocket after being charged during Newcastle's dramatic fade out against the Gold Coast Titans.

Crossland and Pearce-Paul were charged with Grade 1 careless high tackles, with Crossland's shot coming against Titans winger Jojo Fifita, and Pearce-Paul's against Beau Fermor.

Both are on a second offence on their rolling 12-month judiciary records, so they will pay $1800 a piece with early guilty pleas, or $2500 if they fight and lose at the panel.

Jones, on the other hand, was pinged for a Grade 1 crusher tackle on Titans stand-in fullback Jaylan de Groot. It being a first offence means he will only pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was also placed on report during the game for a high tackle during the first minute of the game, but was not subsequently charged by the match review committee.

In the later game, Brisbane forward Xavier Willison was the only player charged by the MRC over a careless high tackle on Souths lock forward Lachlan Hubner.

He has been hit with a Grade 1 charge, and being a second offence, he will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he fights and loses.

All charged players have until midday (AEST) on Sunday to determine their pleas, with any hearings to then be held on Tuesday evening.