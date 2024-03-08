The Newcastle Knights have suffered a double injury blow in their loss to the Canberra Raiders on Thursday evening.

Selected on the wing, taking over the role from the departed Dominic Young, Enari Tuala is set to undergo scans after sustaining a quad injury.

According to NRL Physio, the injury could see him miss between one to three weeks, depending on the severity and if it is a minor or major strain.

The club's leading try-scorer in two out of four seasons with the Knights, Tuala will likely be replaced by Tom Jenkins next week if he is unavailable.

Recruited from the Penrith Panthers, Jenkins has scored five tries from five NRL games and scored 14 more four-pointers in the NSW Cup.

“I'm not coming here saying ‘that spot's mine' because nothing's yours until you earn it," Jenkins said earlier this year after signing with the club.

“We're all keen to earn it, and that's going to push us to be better.

“It all comes down to reliability, and if you're going to get that 50-50 shot of scoring a try, I like to think that I can do it more times than not, and that's a big focus playing on the wing.

“You're usually the last one that's going to touch it when scoring in the corner situation, so I hope that bringing (my skills) into it is a big part.

“There are so many other things like yardage carries, being good defensively and helping out your mates, and that's a big part of (winning the wing spot).”

The club will also be sweating on the fitness of forward Dylan Lucas after he went off for a HIA and failed to return back to the field.