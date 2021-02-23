Newcastle and Melbourne have announced their squads for this Saturday’s trial clash in Albury, with new recruits headlining inclusions for either side.
The Knights will welcome Tyson Frizell for his first game under Adam O’Brien, with Jayden Brailey and David Klemmer also notable ins for Newcastle.
The recent publishing restrictions on Facebook doesn't mean we can't deliver you all the latest news, rumours and results in the NRL. As avid footy fans, we will continue to bring you all the latest news for free, available via Zero Tackle, Zero Sports, Twitter and Instagram.
You can also sign up for our newsletter, delivering all the latest NRL content to you in an instant. Sign up here!
Frizell will start in the No.11 jumper for the Knights with Brailey set to line up as rake, while Mitchell Pearce, Bradman Best and Daniel Saifiti headline the starters.
Storm fans will get a good taste of life without Cameron Smith, with Harry Grant set to play his first game in purple in over a year, while new Canterbury recruit Reimis Smith has been handed a starting role in the No.3 jumper.
Grant will start at hooker for Craig Bellamy, while captains Jesse Bromwich and Dale Finucane will start in their first game as co-captains in the No.8 and No.13 jumpers respectively.
Newcastle’s Squad:
1. Tex Hoy
2. Starford To’a
3. Enari Tuala
4. Bradman Best
7. Mitchell Pearce
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey
10. David Klemmer
11. Tyson Frizell
12. Mitch Barnett
13. Connor Watson
Interchange:
14. Chris Randall
15. Jacob Saifiti
16. Sauaso Sue
17. Josh King
Extended Bench:
18. Simi Sasagi, 19. Brodie Jones, 20. Mat Croker, 21. Brayden Musgrove, 22. Pasami Saulo, 23. Dominic Young.
Melbourne’s Squad:
- Ryan Papenhuyzen
- Dean Ieremia
- Reimis Smith
- Justin Olam
- Josh Addo-Carr
- Cameron Munster
- Jahrome Hughes
- Jesse Bromwich
- Harry Grant
- Nelson Asofa-Solomona
- Felise Kaufusi
- Kenny Bromwich
- Dale Finucane
- Brandon Smith
- Christian Welch
- Tui Kamikamica
- Tom Eisenhuth