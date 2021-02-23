Newcastle and Melbourne have announced their squads for this Saturday’s trial clash in Albury, with new recruits headlining inclusions for either side.

The Knights will welcome Tyson Frizell for his first game under Adam O’Brien, with Jayden Brailey and David Klemmer also notable ins for Newcastle.

The recent publishing restrictions on Facebook doesn't mean we can't deliver you all the latest news, rumours and results in the NRL. As avid footy fans, we will continue to bring you all the latest news for free, available via Zero Tackle, Zero Sports, Twitter and Instagram.



You can also sign up for our newsletter, delivering all the latest NRL content to you in an instant. Sign up here!

Frizell will start in the No.11 jumper for the Knights with Brailey set to line up as rake, while Mitchell Pearce, Bradman Best and Daniel Saifiti headline the starters.

Storm fans will get a good taste of life without Cameron Smith, with Harry Grant set to play his first game in purple in over a year, while new Canterbury recruit Reimis Smith has been handed a starting role in the No.3 jumper.

Grant will start at hooker for Craig Bellamy, while captains Jesse Bromwich and Dale Finucane will start in their first game as co-captains in the No.8 and No.13 jumpers respectively.

Newcastle’s Squad:

1. Tex Hoy

2. Starford To’a

3. Enari Tuala

4. Bradman Best

5. Gehamat Shibasaki

6. Phoenix Crossland

7. Mitchell Pearce

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Jayden Brailey

10. David Klemmer

11. Tyson Frizell

12. Mitch Barnett

13. Connor Watson

Interchange:

14. Chris Randall

15. Jacob Saifiti

16. Sauaso Sue

17. Josh King

Extended Bench:

18. Simi Sasagi, 19. Brodie Jones, 20. Mat Croker, 21. Brayden Musgrove, 22. Pasami Saulo, 23. Dominic Young.

Melbourne’s Squad: