Newcastle Knights young gun Fletcher Sharpe has opened up about the terrifying moment that left him hospitalised in Perth with a lacerated kidney and a damaged spleen, confirming he's now back training and on track to play in the club's 2026 season opener in Las Vegas.

Sharpe suffered the gruesome injury in Round 16 against the Dolphins, collapsing after a heavy tackle and initially leaving the field for an HIA.

By the end of the night, he was rushed to hospital, where doctors discovered internal injuries more commonly seen in motor vehicle accidents.

“It was a little bit hairy for a moment there,” Sharpe told NRL.com.

“During the game it was just a straightforward tackle, I was taken off for an HIA and throughout the night I progressively got a little bit worse.

“The doctors and the medical staff did a great job, they got me straight to hospital and stopped the bleeding.

“They were excellent and took great care of me.”

The 21-year-old endured months of rehabilitation following his release from hospital, returning home to Newcastle to begin a slow, step-by-step recovery process.

“The first three months I was barely breaking a sweat,” Sharpe said.

“I was walking laps of the field… I got a pretty good knowledge of that field out there, I walked a fair few laps.

“Once I got the green light, it was fast-tracked from there.”

After being cleared for light activity, Sharpe gradually increased his workload and has now returned to restricted training duties with the Knights.

“I wasn't able to do much for a while, just eat and lay in bed, so it's exciting now to work myself back to where I was before the injury,” he said.

“We've got a great team here that's put a lot of time and effort into me. It's time to repay them and get back into a spot where I can be beneficial for the club.”

Sharpe has been given medical clearance to resume full training by Christmas and has declared he'll be ready to travel with Newcastle for their Round 1 clash with the Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“I wouldn't miss it, no way,” Sharpe said.

“When the club's taking the field for the first time, I want to be there.

“I'll be putting my best foot forward for the team and the club, I'm excited.”

Under new coach Justin Holbrook, the Knights are set to unveil a refreshed lineup featuring recruits Dylan Brown and Sandon Smith, with Sharpe locked in a competitive battle for a halves spot heading into 2026.