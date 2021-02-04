Newcastle have confirmed the signing of centre Brayden Musgrove, with the 23-year-old returning to the Knights’ senior squad on a two-year deal.

Musgrove first joined the Knights at the age of 15 and will return to the club’s 30-man squad after an impressive stint on a train and trial contract.

Initially beginning his NRL career with Manly, Musgrove moved back to Newcastle to play for Cessnock Goannas in the Newcastle Rugby League, having a key role in the club’s 2020 premiership campaign.

Musgrove stated his excitement to be returning to the Knights ahead of the 2021 season.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity and excited to re-join the Knights on a full-time contract,” Musgrove told the club’s website.

“Mum and Dad have always believed in my ability, but I had my doubts thinking other players were better.

“Now I’m comfortable playing at this level and have set my sights on an NRL debut.

“Last year playing at Cessnock helped me find the love for footy again. I decided to take the pressure off and just enjoy playing with my mates.

“At the end of the season, I realised how much I missed professional footy and wanted to chase that dream again.”

Knights coach Adam O’Brien said that Musgrove had put in the yards and deserved a new deal with the club.

“This is a great reward for Brayden, he has trained really hard and earned this opportunity,” he said.

“He is a powerful carrier of the football and a finisher who finds the try line.

“It is also great to have a player progress from the local league back into the Knights.”