Newcastle Knights NRLW star Caitlin Moran is set to be investigated by the NRL’s integrity unit after a social media post appearing to celebrate the recent death of the Queen.

The former Jillaroos and Indigenous All Stars representative posted an expletive-laden story to Instagram, calling the recently-deceased monarch a ‘dumb dog’ in the process. The post was deleted eight hours after it was originally shared, but had already been spread far and wide.

Moran will now meet with the integrity unit – but not until next week, meaning she is free to play this weekend against the Sydney Roosters.

“The NRL became aware of the post on September 9,” an NRL spokesperson told the Courier Mail.

“The Newcastle Knights were contacted immediately and enquiries commenced by the integrity unit.”

Moran will start at fullback for the high-stakes clash following the late withdrawal of Tamika Upton due to a lingering calf complaint.

The issue could be a tricky one for the integrity unit, given the historical impact of the British colonial era and the long-standing impact on Indigenous Australians.

But ignoring all of that – or maybe in spite of it – 2GB radio presenter Ray Hadley called it “perhaps the most reprehensible thing ever seen connected to rugby league.”

“If she plays tomorrow, it will be a disgrace of monumental proportions,” Hadley claimed on 4BC.

The winner of this week's clash will take top spot on the NRLW ladder, with the Roosters and Knights the only undefeated sides in the competition.