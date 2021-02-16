The Newcastle Knights have named their trial side to take on the Goannas this Saturday at Cessnock.
Newcastle have named an extended 31-man line-up, with several Round 1 hopefuls to take the field to try and prove their prospects.
Jack Johns and Dominic Young will make their debuts for Newcastle – with Johns’ particularly an exciting moment for Knights fans.
The Johns name has been synonymous with Newcastle in recent times.
His father, Matty Johns, played 176 games for the Knights in the 1990s and his uncle, Andrew, named an ‘Immortal’ of rugby league, playing 249 games for the Knights from 1993-2007.
The 23-year old was a part of Newcastle’s Holden Cup team in 2017, playing 24 games for the Knights as well as representing Italy in the World Cup.
He spent the last two seasons at South Sydney before signing a two-year development contract with Newcastle ahead of the 2020 season.
The matchup between Newcastle and Cessnock will get under way at 6pm.
Knights squad for Cessnock trial
1. Mackenzie Baker
2. Jacob Kiraz
4. Dylan Lucas
5. Dom Young
6. Hayden Loughrey
7. Kobe Davis
8. Pasami Saulo
9. Mitch Black
10. Garrett Smith
11. Jaron Purcell
12. Brodie Jones
13. Jack Johns
Interchange:
14. Luke Huth
15. Christian Ma’anaima
16. Mat Croker
17. John Tolofea
Extended Squad
18. Zac Hosking
19. Dan Ticehurst
20. Blake Campbell
21. Harvey Neville
22. Matt Soper-Lawler
23. Ben Talty
24. Liam Wilkinson
25. Harry Croker
26. Harry van Dartel
27. Sione Tuitupou-Kutu
28. Henry Penn
29. Jesse Cronin
30. Tyler Coburn
31. Blake Lenehan