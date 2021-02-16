The Newcastle Knights have named their trial side to take on the Goannas this Saturday at Cessnock.

Newcastle have named an extended 31-man line-up, with several Round 1 hopefuls to take the field to try and prove their prospects.

Jack Johns and Dominic Young will make their debuts for Newcastle – with Johns’ particularly an exciting moment for Knights fans.

The Johns name has been synonymous with Newcastle in recent times.

His father, Matty Johns, played 176 games for the Knights in the 1990s and his uncle, Andrew, named an ‘Immortal’ of rugby league, playing 249 games for the Knights from 1993-2007.

The 23-year old was a part of Newcastle’s Holden Cup team in 2017, playing 24 games for the Knights as well as representing Italy in the World Cup.

He spent the last two seasons at South Sydney before signing a two-year development contract with Newcastle ahead of the 2020 season.

The matchup between Newcastle and Cessnock will get under way at 6pm.

Knights squad for Cessnock trial



1. Mackenzie Baker

2. Jacob Kiraz

3. Brayden Musgrove

4. Dylan Lucas

5. Dom Young

6. Hayden Loughrey

7. Kobe Davis

8. Pasami Saulo

9. Mitch Black

10. Garrett Smith

11. Jaron Purcell

12. Brodie Jones

13. Jack Johns

Interchange:

14. Luke Huth

15. Christian Ma’anaima

16. Mat Croker

17. John Tolofea

Extended Squad

18. Zac Hosking

19. Dan Ticehurst

20. Blake Campbell

21. Harvey Neville

22. Matt Soper-Lawler

23. Ben Talty

24. Liam Wilkinson

25. Harry Croker

26. Harry van Dartel

27. Sione Tuitupou-Kutu

28. Henry Penn

29. Jesse Cronin

30. Tyler Coburn

31. Blake Lenehan