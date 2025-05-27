The Newcastle Knights have moved to correct a reported signing story from a fortnight ago, suggesting it never happened.

Wide World of Sports' The Mole first reported some weeks ago that St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Lyhkan King-Togia had signed with the Knights before backflipping during the ten-day cooling off period to remain with the Dragons.

Per the report, the Knights were left 'fuming' over the snub from the youngster, who would have arrived at the club and gone straight into the mix to play at five-eighth.

The Knights have had something of a revolving door in the halves over the last 18 months, although Adam O'Brien and his coaching staff will be hoping for more stability with the arrival of Dylan Brown on a $1.4 million per year deal in 2026.

King-Togia could have been a candidate to play five-eighth alongside Brown.

But the Knights have now confirmed to Zero Tackle they never signed King-Togia, and that he never backflipped on the club during the cooling off period.

The NRL's cooling off period was created after a number of contract backflips, giving players ten days to confirm their new club, and for the player's current club to make an improved offer.

Once the ten days are over, contracts are ratified by the NRL and can't be changed.

In King-Togia's case, it was reported that Shane Flanagan promoted him to first-grade during the cooling off period to keep him at the club, but it now appears that may not have been the case.

An important part of the Dragons' future, fans of the joint-venture were thrilled when his re-signing was announced. Playing out of position at halfback in first grade since taking over from Lachlan Ilias, his form has been strong, and he will be in the mix to play in a new-look halves combination alongside Daniel Atkinson next year when he arrives from the Cronulla Sharks.

The Knights, on the other hand, will head into 2026 with Brown joined under contract by possible halves options Jack Cogger, Phoenix Crossland (who was recently re-signed until the end of 2028), Tyson Gamble, and Fletcher Sharpe, who has been playing five-eighth throughout 2025, but excelled at his preferred position of fullback on the weekend with Kalyn Ponga away on Origin duty.

The number of half options would have made the signing of King-Togia an intriguing one, adding to the club's depth, but potentially creating a situation where the Top 30 squad wouldn't have been balanced optimally.

Jackson Hastings is off-contract and almost no chance of being retained by the club beyond the end of this year.